BitCoal (COAL) Market Capitalization Tops $5,988.90

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. BitCoal has a market cap of $5,988.90 and $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00768704 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

