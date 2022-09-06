Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $18,811.61 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion and $42.47 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18,811.61 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00597807 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00263707 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018610 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008014 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000202 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,143,456 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.