BitcoinHD (BHD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $223,506.00

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $691,200.36 and approximately $223,506.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00879074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016556 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.