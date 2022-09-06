Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $193.05 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $193.05 million and $151,077.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.03 or 0.00064489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

