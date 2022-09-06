BitDAO (BIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $91.09 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00836893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015595 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

