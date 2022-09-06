BitForex Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $316,374.00 (BF)

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BitForex Token has a market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $316,374.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,006.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023149 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,073,705 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com.

BitForex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.