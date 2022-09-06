Bitgesell 1-Day Volume Tops $255.00 (BGL)

Bitgesell (BGL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Bitgesell coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitgesell has a market cap of $691,068.44 and approximately $255.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.
Bitgesell Profile
Bitgesell’s total supply is 16,414,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,157,930 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell. Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca.
Buying and Selling Bitgesell
Receive News & Updates for Bitgesell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgesell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.