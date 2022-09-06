BitSend (BSD) Trading Down 34.9% This Week

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $16,618.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,244,170 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc.

BitSend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

