BitWhite Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitWhite has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $43,992.15 and $15,664.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.