BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,309 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

