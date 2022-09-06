BlackCoin Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $771,178.59 and approximately $149.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,588,437 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

