BlackHat Price Reaches $0.0616 on Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $468,154.90 and approximately $85,483.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

