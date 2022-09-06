BlackPool (BPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $564,724.05

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One BlackPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC on exchanges. BlackPool has a total market cap of $564,724.05 and $20,407.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackPool has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.
BlackPool Coin Profile
BlackPool’s launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
BlackPool Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackPool using one of the exchanges listed above.
