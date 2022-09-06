BlackRock Inc. Acquires 473,004 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.80% of Lear worth $1,176,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Lear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Lear by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77. Lear Co. has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

