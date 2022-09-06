BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,063,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.98% of IDEX worth $1,162,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

IDEX Trading Down 1.3 %

IDEX stock opened at $200.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.95 and its 200-day moving average is $193.14. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

