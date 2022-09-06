BlackRock Inc. Buys 310,514 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.72% of Signature Bank worth $1,374,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.43.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

