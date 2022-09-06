BlackRock Inc. Buys 38,567 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.93% of Domino’s Pizza worth $1,456,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $365.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.15 and a 200 day moving average of $388.19. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

