BlackRock Inc. Buys 51,185 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.15% of Caesars Entertainment worth $1,185,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $77,785,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $93,530,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after buying an additional 398,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

