BlackRock Inc. Sells 675,961 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 675,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.22% of Quanta Services worth $1,355,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.58.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

