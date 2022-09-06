BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,995,000 after buying an additional 376,437 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 237.8% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 214,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.