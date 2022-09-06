BLOCKv Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,822.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $2,822.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,786.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134693 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036266 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022239 BTC.
BLOCKv Profile
BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io.
BLOCKv Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.
