BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

