BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,294,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.43. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.