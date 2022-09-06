BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam raised its stake in UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

