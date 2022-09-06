BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 452 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $5,731,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.