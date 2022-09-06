BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

CTVA stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.