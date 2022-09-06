BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.
Insider Activity
Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %
DDOG opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Datadog Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datadog (DDOG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.