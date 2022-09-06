BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity

Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

