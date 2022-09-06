BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $309,000 Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 209,964 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $3,669,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Stock Down 0.2 %

Zai Lab Profile

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

