Bogged Finance Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Bogged Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,659.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00597499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00263268 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018644 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008021 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bogged Finance Profile

BOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

