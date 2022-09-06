BOMB Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $191,020.28 and $116,017.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,870.42 or 1.00016544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00062344 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00024084 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,087 coins and its circulating supply is 890,299 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

