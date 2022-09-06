BonFi Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $41,342.07 and approximately $26.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023277 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

