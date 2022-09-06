Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $1,837.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,893.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,090.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

