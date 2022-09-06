BoringDAO (BORING) Hits One Day Volume of $301,471.00

BoringDAO (BORING) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $301,471.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,892.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023290 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BORING) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.