Boson Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $22.97 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $22.97 million and $1.03 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029950 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00043418 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00081496 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BOSON is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. The official website for Boson Protocol is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.Telegram | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

