Boston Partners Has $14.29 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.44 and a 200-day moving average of $277.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

