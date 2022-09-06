Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.25.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.