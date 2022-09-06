botXcoin (BOTX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $41.64 Million

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $12,869.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00135033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036509 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022115 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,642,342 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

botXcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

