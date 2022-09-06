Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$217.31.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$177.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$162.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$156.28.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

