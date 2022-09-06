Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Braemar Shipping Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON BMS opened at GBX 337 ($4.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.47. The firm has a market cap of £109.41 million and a PE ratio of 1,120.00. Braemar Shipping Services has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 347 ($4.19).

Get Braemar Shipping Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Braemar Shipping Services

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 30,742 shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £101,141.18 ($122,210.22).

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; purchase and sale of second-hand vessels; chartering of dry cargo and offshore vessels; and provision of research, valuation, consulting, and derivatives brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.