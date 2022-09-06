BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 84.07%. Given BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $227.68 million $58.96 million 4.97 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.39

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ competitors have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 30.53% 25.90% 17.30% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

