Bread Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $302,809.16 and $169.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,006.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

