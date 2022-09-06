Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $64,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $208,425. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $473.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.68. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

