Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Brighthouse Financial worth $42,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.