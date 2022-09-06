BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $18.92 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 34.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 631.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $362.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.66. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

