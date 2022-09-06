BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $24.17 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $196.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

