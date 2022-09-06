BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,037 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $29,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

