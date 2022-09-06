BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 33,398 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,398 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.