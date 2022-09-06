BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 38,610 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

