BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 54,859 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,859 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $14,875,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 73,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

