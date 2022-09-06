BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after buying an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.